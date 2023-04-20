PREP SWIM/DIVE: Boatright, Miller splash into local spotlight





BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Conner Boatright

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Broke the state record in the boys 500-yard freestyle with his time of 4 minutes, 25.16 seconds during the Class 6A state swim meet at Little Rock, beating his closest competitor by more than 23 seconds. The previous mark was 4:26.12 by Antonio Thomas of Haas Hall-Fayetteville in 2016. ... Was the Class 6A state champion in the boys 200 freestyle with a winning time of 1:40.06, more than 4 seconds faster than his closest competitor. ... Was also part of a Wildcats team that finished third in the 200 medley relay.

HE SAID IT "This season, the goal was to start on a fresh slate and see how it goes. I was sick all of last season and didn't have a great one, and this year was way better. Toward the end of the season it was great and ended with a state record. I have to improve on my endurance and how long I could last in a race. In the 500 free, I was able to hold on a lot stronger than I was last year. That state record and smacking the water was a great feeling, and looking up at the board after I hit that wall was a great feeling."

BOYS DIVER OF THE YEAR

Charlie Miller

SCHOOL Bentonville West

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTABLE Finished second in the Class 6A state diving competition, and the 477.66 points he compiled actually broke the previous state record of 448.83 set by Terrell Palmer of Bentonville in 2014. ... He improved his state competition results by 118 points, a result of adding four new and more difficult dives to his program.

HE SAID IT "I did my best, and I had a lot of fun. The state meet was probably the funnest meet ever. Me and (Conway diver) Aidan (Bird) had really good competition, and I don't think it could have turned out any better. It was just me and him going back and forth, and he's a really good competitor. It was interesting and a lot of fun. My goal for diving was to have as much fun as possible, and I just wanted to get better at all my dives. I just had to clean up all my dives"

Charlie Miller of Bentonville West, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Diver of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Conner Boatright of Springdale Har-Ber, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Swimmer of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



