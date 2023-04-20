Proposed changes

In its monthly committee meetings Wednesday in Little Rock, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission advanced regulations to establish three new wildlife management areas, reconfigure non-resident licensing, and resolve a contentious access issue on the Cache River.

The commission will submit these proposals for public comment at its regular monthly meeting today. It will vote to accept or reject the proposals at its monthly meeting in May.

The new WMAs will be in Sebastian County, Saline County and Garland County.

Owned by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Sugarloaf Mountains-Midland Peak Natural Area encompasses 1,191 acres in Sebastian County south of Fort Smith. You can see Sugarloaf Mountain from I-40. It rises between Poteau Mountain to the east and Cavanal Mountain near Poteau, Okla. Sugarloaf Lake, a popular fishing lake, is near the area.

For deer hunting, the commission proposed archery hunting only, with a season limit of five deer. Five can be doe, but hunters will also be able to take two bucks.

The proposed turkey season on the area will begin the third Monday in April and will last for 21 days. A special season for youths will be held on the Saturday and Sunday prior to the second Monday in April. Hunters will be allowed to take one turkey on the area.

Bear hunting will be archery only. The season will begin 10 days prior to the fourth Saturday of September and will run through the last day of November.

Also owned by the Natural Heritage Commission, the Goats Beard Bluff Natural Area covers 540 acres in Saline County along the lower portion of the Alum Fork of the Saline River near its confluence with the North Fork of the Saline River. These are very popular and productive smallmouth fishing areas.

Deer hunting will be archery only, and the season limit will be three deer. Hunters will be able to take no more than one buck and no more than two doe.

Turkey hunting on the area will be allowed for 21 days beginning on the third Monday of April. A special season for youths will be held on the Saturday and Sunday prior to the second Monday in April.

Recently purchased by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, the Hot Springs State Forest WMA in Garland County encompasses 2,974 acres within the Hot Springs recharge area of Hot Springs National Park.

Luke Naylor, chief of the Game and Fish Commission's Wildlife Management Division, said that a portion of the property is within the Hot Springs City Limits. In that portion of the area, hunters will be allowed to use only archery equipment to hunt deer and turkeys in that area.

Brad Carner, the commission's assistant director, said that turkey hunting will be allowed by permit only through the controlled WMA permit hunt system. The youth turkey season will be administered through the controlled hunts system, as well.

Except for youth hunters, hunters will be allowed to hunt deer with archery equipment only. The commission will hold a permit hunt for youths for two days beginning the first Saturday of November. Youth hunters will be allowed to take no more than two deer. Only one may be a buck, with no antler requirements.

Bear season will be archery only. The season will begin 10 days prior to the fourth Saturday of September and will run through the last day of November.

NON-RESIDENT LICENSES

To increase revenue and improve its data on non-resident hunters and anglers, the commission proposed a non-resident license system that moves more toward an a la carte license model similar to that used in other states.

For fishing, the commission proposed eliminating its 7-day trip fishing license, which costs $25.

It will also increase the Non-Resident Annual Fishing License to $60. It currently costs $50. The cost of the Non-Resident 3-Day Trip Fishing License will increase to $30. It currently costs $16.

For hunting, the commission has proposed eliminating all versions of the Non-Resident All-Game Hunting License. Replacing all versions will be a Non-Resident Hunting License.

The annual version, coded NBG, which will enable holders to kill up to six deer, will cost cost $410. The current all-game version costs $350. Non-residents that want to hunt bear, elk, and turkey will be required to possess this license.

The 5-day version will enable holders to kill up to two deer and will cost $225. The current version costs $180.

The 3-day Non-Resident Deer Hunting License will enable holders to kill one deer and will cost $175. The current version costs $125.

The Non-Resident 1-Day Deer Hunting License enable holders to kill one deer and will cost $100. The current version costs $55.

The Non-Resident 5-day Small Game Hunting License will increase from $70 to $80.

This proposal will establish a Non-Resident Bear Permit ($300), a Non-Resident Elk Permit ($300), a Non-Resident Alligator Permit ($300), a Non-Resident Turkey Permit ($100), and a Non-Resident Permit to hunt deer with dogs.

Naylor said that the Non-Resident Dog Permit will enable the commission to find out how many hunters come to Arkansas to hunt deer with the assistance of dogs. The proposal will eliminate this permit in June 2026, by which time the commission believes it will have accumulated sufficient data to manage this segment of the hunting population. The permit will cost $20 per dog.

Additionally, the Non-Resident Waterfowl Stamp will increase to $50 from $35. The Non-Resident Guide License will increase to $500 from $450. The Non-Resident WMA Waterfowl Hunting Permit will increase from $30.50 to $40.

BOATING ACCESS

A proposed regulation addresses a longstanding conflict between the commission and waterfowl hunters boating on the Cache River within the Rex Hancock Black River WMA.

According to the proposal, boating access will be allowed from 1-6:30 p.m., during regular duck season open days, all day during regular duck season splits, and all day from the Monday before the first segment of the regular duck season until the first day of the first segment of the regular duck season at three specific areas.

They include the Gregory Access down the boating ditch to its confluence with the Cache River, the Float Road Access down the marked trail to the Cache River, and in the Cache River within the WMA boundaries.