WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

BRYANT 5, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3 J.T. Allen drilled a go-ahead home run as Bryant (15-5, 7-3 6A-Central) held off a spirited effort from the Tigers. E.J. Keith went 2 for 3 for the Hornets, who've won four games in a row and five of their past six. Eli Berry allowed 5 hits and struck out 4 in 6 innings as well for Bryant.

SYLVAN HILLS 9, BATESVILLE 8 Alex Davis was 2 for 4 with 4 runs batted in as Sylvan Hills (10-11) overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Pioneers. Caleb Harrison and Brody Sanders each had two RBI for the Bears, who scored six runs in the sixth inning to move out front before Jackson Page closed the game out and picked up the save.

SOFTBALL

FARMINGTON 10, GREENWOOD 0 (6) Justine Davidson's two-run home run in the sixth inning put the finishing touches on a rout for Farmington (17-1). Davidson, along with Reese Shirey, both had two hits for the Lady Cardinals, who also got a strong game on the mound from Kamryn Uher. She allowed 7 hits, struck out 3 and walked 1 in the win.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

RECTOR 18, ARMOREL 9 Hayden Vavak went 3 for 5 in a bounce-back victory for Rector (12-3, 9-3 2A-3). Kameron Jones had two hits, and both Cooper Rabjohn and Landon Haywood scored four times each for the Cougars, who dropped an 8-1 decision to Buffalo Island Central on Monday.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 6, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 3 Pierce Duncan had two hits, one of which was a home run, and drove in four runs to send Southside Batesville (15-8) past the Hornets. Kaelan Duncan was 3 for 3, and both Jaxon Hatfield and Cam Foree combined for six strikeouts for the Southerners.

SOFTBALL

BOONEVILLE 6, GENTRY 5 Lexi Franklin blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Booneville (12-9, 6-1 3A-4) slipped past the Lady Pioneers. Franklin finished with three hits and four runs batted in, while Presley Walker, Cameron Parrish and Roni Tillery all had two hits each for the Lady Bearcats.

STUTTGART 9, CROSSETT 3 Emma Banks gave up 1 hit and struck out 15 batters in 6 strong innings for Stuttgart (14-8, 9-1 4A-8), which has reeled off four consecutive victories. Ally Anderson was 3 for 4, and Banks, Lauren Spoon, Cailyn Baser and Mykayla Hale all ended with two hits apiece for the Lady Ricebirds.

SOCCER

Girls

CONWAY 3, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 0 Brityn Pavatt notch a goal in the first half to get Conway (8-1-5, 6-0-3 6A-Central) off and running to victory over the Lady Chargning Wildcats. Dekeria Carter had both of her goals in the second half for the Lady Wampus Cats.

Wednesday's scores

Baseball

Armorel 12, Hillcrest 4

Ashdown 10, Magnolia 8

Bryant 5, Little Rock Central 3

Cave City 6, Salem 3

Clarksville 10, Dover 4

Conway 15, Southside Batesville 0

Crossett 17, Monticello 6

Episcopal Collegiate 7, Rose Bud 3

Horatio 8, Murfreesboro 5

Maumelle 10 Pottsville 3

Mayflower 9, Baptist Prep 8

McGehee 5, Lake Village 0

Nashville 18, De Queen 6

Ouachita 17, Junction City 0

Sylvan Hills 9, Batesville 8

Tuckerman 14, Hoxie 4

Softball

Atkins 11, Lamar 1

Bentonville West 17-10, Springdale 6-0

Bigelow 13, Nemo Vista 10

Carlisle 6, Palestine-Wheatley 5

Conway 7, Bauxite 5

Farmington 10, Greenwood 0

Fouke 14, Centerpoint 4

Fouke 16, Prescott 1

Hector 16, Western Yell County 7

Izard Couty 7,

South Side Bee Branch 5

Marmaduke 15, Bay 4

Mayflower 3, Baptist Prep 2

Nettleton 11, Paragould 7

Newport 8, Mountain View 4

Salem 21, Cave City 0

Tuckerman 12, Hoxie 1

Soccer

Boys

Heber Springs 1, Joe T. Robinson 1, tie

Mountain View 1, Riverview 0

Girls

Joe T. Robinson 6, Heber Springs 0