by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:28 a.m.

High school scores

Wednesday

Baseball

Armorel 12, Hillcrest 4

Ashdown 10, Magnolia 8

Bryant 5, Little Rock Central 3

Cave City 6, Salem 3

Clarksville 10, Dover 4

Conway 15, Southside Batesville 0

Crossett 17, Monticello 6

Episcopal Collegiate 7, Rose Bud 3

Horatio 8, Murfreesboro 5

Maumelle 10 Pottsville 3

Mayflower 9, Baptist Prep 8

McGehee 5, Lake Village 0

Nashville 18, De Queen 6

Ouachita 17, Junction City 0

Sylvan Hills 9, Batesville 8

Tuckerman 14, Hoxie 4

Softball

Atkins 11, Lamar 1

Bentonville West 17-10, Springdale 6-0

Bigelow 13, Nemo Vista 10

Carlisle 6, Palestine-Wheatley 5

Conway 7, Bauxite 5

Farmington 10, Greenwood 0

Fouke 14, Centerpoint 4

Fouke 16, Prescott 1

Hector 16, Western Yell County 7

Izard Couty 7, South Side Bee Branch 5

Marmaduke 15, Bay 4

Mayflower 3, Baptist Prep 2

Nettleton 11, Paragould 7

Newport 8, Mountain View 4

Salem 21, Cave City 0

Tuckerman 12, Hoxie 1

Soccer

Boys

Heber Springs 1, Joe T. Robinson 1, tie

Mountain View 1, Riverview 0

Girls

Joe T. Robinson 6, Heber Springs 0

