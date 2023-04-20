High school scores
Wednesday
Baseball
Armorel 12, Hillcrest 4
Ashdown 10, Magnolia 8
Bryant 5, Little Rock Central 3
Cave City 6, Salem 3
Clarksville 10, Dover 4
Conway 15, Southside Batesville 0
Crossett 17, Monticello 6
Episcopal Collegiate 7, Rose Bud 3
Horatio 8, Murfreesboro 5
Maumelle 10 Pottsville 3
Mayflower 9, Baptist Prep 8
McGehee 5, Lake Village 0
Nashville 18, De Queen 6
Ouachita 17, Junction City 0
Sylvan Hills 9, Batesville 8
Tuckerman 14, Hoxie 4
Softball
Atkins 11, Lamar 1
Bentonville West 17-10, Springdale 6-0
Bigelow 13, Nemo Vista 10
Carlisle 6, Palestine-Wheatley 5
Conway 7, Bauxite 5
Farmington 10, Greenwood 0
Fouke 14, Centerpoint 4
Fouke 16, Prescott 1
Hector 16, Western Yell County 7
Izard Couty 7, South Side Bee Branch 5
Marmaduke 15, Bay 4
Mayflower 3, Baptist Prep 2
Nettleton 11, Paragould 7
Newport 8, Mountain View 4
Salem 21, Cave City 0
Tuckerman 12, Hoxie 1
Soccer
Boys
Heber Springs 1, Joe T. Robinson 1, tie
Mountain View 1, Riverview 0
Girls
Joe T. Robinson 6, Heber Springs 0