The Lanterns 2023 festival at Wildwood Park for the Arts is cancelled Thursday night due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The weather forecast calls for heavy rain this evening. Lanterns will open Friday from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tickets purchased for tonight will be honored any of the other festival days.