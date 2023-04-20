Spotlight: New author series starts April 24 at Berryville Library

Who doesn't love curling up with a good mystery book full of plot twists that keep you on the edge of your seat -- or saddle? As part of a new series featuring local authors, the Friends of the Berryville Library will be hosting Murder With a Local Twist: Celebrating Local Authors Jane Elzey (The Cardboard Cottage Mystery series) and Amber Camp (The Horse Rescue Mystery series). The free event will be held at 6 p.m. April 24 at the Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville.

Make plans now to spend an evening with these two authors and learn firsthand what inspired them as writers while listening to them answer questions about their latest murder mystery books. Books will also be available for purchase at the event. In support of these local authors, Hanby Lumber and the Berryville Vet Clinic are providing some great door prizes. Refreshments including "crime cakes" and "poison punch" will be served.

The Authors

Jane Elzey is a mischief-maker, storyteller, and bender of the facts. A career journalist, she now writes modern-day, not-so-cozy mysteries without much regard for the truth. Born and raised as a wild child on Florida's sandy beaches, Elzey now lives in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas. An insatiable world traveler, she turns her bucket list travels into backdrop settings for her books, sharing distant destinations with readers on the hunt for whodunit. Elzey writes about four mature women who love to play games -- while the husbands die trying. (The husband always dies.) Her Cardboard Cottage Mystery series includes "Dying for Dominoes" (2020), "Dice on a Deadly Sea" (2021), "Poison Parcheesi and Wine" (2022), and "Killer Croquet on the Emerald Isle," which is due out in 2024. For author gossip, book clubs, and book signings, or to join her VIP Club, visit JaneElzey.com or CardboardCottageMystery.com.

Amber Camp has lived in Northwest Arkansas for more than 20 years, working as a registered nurse at a rural hospital in the area. She has a menagerie of animals that includes dogs, cats, horses, and what has been described as the "mule from hell," which may or may not be a slight exaggeration. Writing has always been a focus in Camp's life, something she describes as "food for my soul." An avid reader since grade school, she enjoys multiple genres and is always looking for new authors to add to her favorites. Her first published book was "Canter with a Killer" (2022) ,and her second murder mystery book is titled "Trotting Trouble" (2023). You can visit her on social media or at www.ambercampauthor.com

FAQ

Murder With a Local Twist:

Jane Elzey & Amber Camp

When: 6 p.m. April 24

Where: Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville

Cost: Free

Information: (870) 423-2323