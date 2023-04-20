Arkansas facing 'slight' risk of severe weather starting Thursday afternoon

A storm that could produce large hail, damaging winds and three to four inches of rain over two days in some areas is forecast for much of Arkansas starting Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The forecast, which has the majority of the state at a "slight" risk of severe storm, includes the possibility of quarter-sized hail and up to 60 mph winds.

Starting in West Arkansas early Thursday afternoon, the storm is forecast to move east/southeast through early Friday, with rain lingering in the southeastern corner of the state until Friday evening.

The storm is forecast to reach the central portion of the state around 6 p.m. Thursday before reaching its peak around 9 p.m.

The Little Rock area could see two to three inches of rain, while Brinkley in East Arkansas could see up to four inches, according to the weather service.



