FOOTBALL

Hogs' Rogers hits the portal

University of Arkansas wide receiver Landon Rogers entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, sources confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rogers is the first healthy Arkansas player to enter the portal in the current window, which runs from April 15 to the end of the month.

"I would like to start off by thanking God and my family for their countless support and help guiding me to where I am today," Rogers posted on Twitter. "Secondly, the University of Arkansas for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love most. I will forever cherish my time at the University of Arkansas and the memories with my teammates."

A quarterback signee from Little Rock Parkview in the 2021 class, Rogers made the transition to tight end during training camp in the summer of 2021, then moved to the receiver room.

Rogers, a 6-4, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, had two catches for 31 yards in the Red-White spring showcase last Saturday while working mostly with the third-team offense. Rogers played in one game as a Razorback, a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2021.

He is the third Parkview player to transfer out of Arkansas in the past couple of years, following running back James Jointer, who transferred to Liberty, and tight end Erin Outley. Rogers and Lucas Coley, who transferred to Houston, were the Razorbacks' quarterback signees from the 2021 class.

-- Tom Murphy

SOFTBALL

UCA's Beaver makes USA Softball top 25 list

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Kayla Beaver was named to USA Softball's list of the top 25 finalists for its Player of the Year award Wednesday.

The redshirt junior from Jackson, Tenn., was the lone ASUN player named to the list and one of two not from a Power 5 conference.

Beaver leads the ASUN in ERA (1.38), is second in wins (16), second in strikeouts per seven innings (7.46) and third in strikeouts (141). She's among the top 25 nationally in shutouts (7), wins and ERA.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

UCA women pick up four additions

The University of Central Arkansas added three transfers from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, and a high school commitment from Morrilton, on Wednesday with sisters Leah and Rosie Mafua, Bree Stephens and Cheyanne Kemp.

Leah Mafua, a 5-10 guard from New Zealand spent the 2022-23 season at Dodge City. She averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

Rosie, a 5-9 guard, spent the past two seasons at Dodge City. She averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds this past season, shooting 38.1% from behind the three-point arc.

Stephens, a 6-0 forward from Australia, averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks. She was an All-Conference defender.

Kemp, a 5-8 guard from Morrilton, initially committed to Weber State. She reopened her recruitment March 14 following Velaida Harris' departure are head coach.

They join Arkansas State University transfer Jade Upshaw as newcomers to the Sugar Bears.

-- Sam Lane