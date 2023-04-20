Stepmom’s safety concerns are a weighty family issue

Dear Abby: I married a widower eight years ago, and we are very happy. His three grown daughters were angry that he moved on with his life after the death of their mother. To keep peace in the family, I have tried to “kill them with kindness,” and while we’ve made progress, I feel they take advantage of me and sometimes disrespect me.

Although we don’t swim often, we go to the expense of opening our pool every summer so the children and grandchildren can swim. Frequently when I check the pool, I find my pool floats have been damaged. All three of his daughters are large women. Not once have they mentioned that they damaged the floats or replaced them.

I bought a new chair for my deck recently and noticed that it has a weight limit of 250 pounds. At least two of his daughters — maybe all three — exceed the weight limit. I’m considering selling the chair because I’m afraid someone will get hurt. Is there a way to let them know they shouldn’t try out my new chair without it turning into an awkward situation? — Pool Protector

Dear Pool Protector: Unless you want to be perceived as the “wicked stepmother,” your husband should handle this delicate subject. He should point out to his daughters that if they or their children break something, he expects them to tell the two of you about it. If it happens often, they should either replace the item or bring their own.

Because you are concerned his daughters will break the chair, consider buying foam mats they and their kids can cover with beach towels and use when they are on the patio. Furniture you do not want them to use should not be made available to them.

Dear Abby: Would it be wrong to tell my ex-husband’s girlfriend (who he left me for) that he still tells me he loves me and can’t move on? He says it no matter how many times I have told him I don’t ever want him back. He also says he doesn’t plan to remarry, despite the fact that she wants to get married and is being led to believe he wants to marry her. (I have the text messages to prove it.)

I don’t want her to be hurt like I was. She moved away from her family to be with him. She has no family here, but she has a great job, and he’s just using her for her money. I know I shouldn’t care, but I think she should know how he feels. I hate that he’s lying to her and using her. Should I send her the texts I have or leave well enough alone? — Wants To Warn In The South

Dear Wants: You can try to warn this woman by sharing your ex’s texts. You probably won’t be believed, but at least you’ll have a clear conscience, and you can go on with life. May I make another suggestion? Block him on your devices. Your ex is bad news.

