Super Quiz: Things You May Not Know

1. What is the only letter that does not appear in any U.S. state name?

2. In which country was Adolf Hitler born?

3. In which city was Florence Nightingale born?

4. The American singing duo The -------- Brothers are not brothers.

5. In his will, this man left his wife "my second-best bed."

6. How many of each clean animal did God tell Noah to put on the Ark?

7. The Anna of "Anna and the King of Siam" is not buried in Siam. Where is her grave?

8. Which U.S. state capital is named after a gold prospector from Quebec, Canada?

9. What is the longest word in the English language with only one vowel?

ANSWERS

1. Q

2. Austria

3. Florence, Italy

4. Righteous

5. William Shakespeare

6. Seven pairs (14)

7. Montreal

8. Juneau, Alaska

9. Strengths