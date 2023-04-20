Sections
SWAC BASEBALL STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 9, UAPB 6

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:08 a.m.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 9, UAPB 6

Alex Rogers went 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in during a wire-to-wire nonconference victory for Stephen F. Austin (17-17) at Jaycees Field on Wednesday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Peyton Parker also had two hits for the Lumberjacks, who also took advantage of three errors from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Stephen F. Austin led 3-1 in the third inning before scoring six consecutive runs over the ensuing two innings.

UAPB (11-25) did manage to pull closer by notching the game's final five runs but eventually ran out of steam in losing its fourth consecutive game. Brandon Simon had three hits for the Golden Lions.

Print Headline: SWAC BASEBALL STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 9, UAPB 6

