This date in baseball

1912 Fenway Park was opened in Boston and the Red Sox defeated the visiting New York Highlanders, later known as the Yankees, 7-6 in 11 innings. Tiger Stadium in Detroit also opened its doors as the Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-5.

1916 The Chicago Cubs played their first game at Weeghman Park renamed Wrigley Field in 1926 defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 in 11 innings.

1938 Cleveland's Bob Feller pitched the first of 12 career one-hitters, beating the St. Louis Browns 9-0.

1939 In his first major league game, Ted Williams hit a 400-foot double in four at-bats as the Boston Red Sox lost 2-0 to New York at Yankee Stadium.

1941 The Brooklyn Dodgers become the first major league team to wear protective headgear.

1967 Tom Seaver of the New York Mets recorded his first major league victory with a 6-1 triumph over the Chicago Cubs. Seaver went 72/3 innings and gave up 8 hits and one run.

1982 The Atlanta Braves recorded their 12th consecutive victory from the beginning of the season a 4-2 decision over Cincinnati in Atlanta and eclipsed the major league record set a year earlier by the Oakland A's.

1988 The Baltimore Orioles set a major league record with their 14th straight defeat at the start of the season, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 at County Stadium in Milwaukee.

1990 Seattle's Brian Holman lost his bid for baseball's 13th perfect game with two outs in the ninth inning on Ken Phelps' pinch-hit home run in the Mariners' 6-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

1999 Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott agrees to sell her controlling interest in the Reds to a group headed by Carl H. Lindner, ending her 14-year tenure.

2001 Carlos Delgado of the Blue Jays hit three home runs for the second time this season, as Toronto beat the Kansas City Royals 12-4.

2006 Julio Franco became the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run when he hit a two-run, pinch-hit shot in the eighth inning to help the New York Mets rally for a 7-2 win over San Diego. Franco, 47, replaced Athletics pitcher Jack Quinn in the record book who was 46 years, 357 days old when he homered on June 27, 1930.

2011 Commissioner Bud Selig steps in and takes control of the day-to-day operations of the Los Angeles Dodgers from owner Frank McCourt.