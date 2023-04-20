Three-point shots give Bucks a boost

MILWAUKEE -- Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

The Bucks went 25 of 49 on three-point attempts to tie the NBA record for three-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton, who didn't even play in Game 1, added a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks' 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back. The two-time MVP suffered the injury on a hard fall after getting fouled late in the first period during a drive to the basket.

"We'll continue to monitor him and expect for him to improve and still continue to be optimistic that soon he'll be ready to play," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game.

The Bucks also were missing guard Wesley Matthews, who had strained his right calf in Game 1. The Heat didn't have Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1 and likely won't return this season unless Miami reaches the NBA Finals.

For at least one night, the Bucks didn't miss Antetokounmpo at all as they capitalized on a dramatic turnaround in three-point shooting. In Game 1, the Bucks went 11 of 45 on three-point attempts while the Heat were 15 of 25. This time, the Bucks made more than half their three-point shots in a record-tying performance.

Joe Ingles scored 17 points for the Bucks and was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen added 16 points apiece. Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday.

The Bucks initially thrived by relying on the same formula they used the last time they played a home postseason game without Antetokounmpo. They gave the ball to Lopez early and often.

Lopez, who scored just 10 points in Game 1, had 14 by the end of the first quarter Wednesday. During Milwaukee's 2021 title run, Lopez had scored a playoff career-high 34 points to help the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 of the East finals while Antetokounmpo was out with a hyperextended left knee.

NUGGETS 122,

TIMBERWOLVES 113

DENVER -- Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering Denver past Minnesota for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series.

Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a sizzling 81% in the third quarter to erase a 64-59 halftime deficit.

Minnesota had shot just 39% in the first half, just slightly better than it did in a 29-point loss in the series opener Sunday night.

The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent (2) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) and Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Joe Ingles reacts after making a shot during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Jae Crowder claps during the first half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

