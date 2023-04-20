Sections
UALR 10, LA.-MONROE 4

Today at 2:08 a.m.

Piling up 18 hits and scoring seven runs in the first three innings, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock completed its season sweep of Louisiana-Monroe at Gary Hogan Field Wednesday night in Little Rock. 

Skyler Trevino led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run, tying the game at 1-1. The Trojans then mounted a two-out rally with the next four men reaching base to grab a 3-1 lead. UALR (20-14) extended its advantage to 7-1 in the third with Ty Rhoades’ two-run homer and Alex Seguine’s two-out, two-run single.

UALR pitchers Camden Sargent, Austin Stubber and Malcolm Brown combined to scatter seven hits over the first seven innings while allowing Louisiana-Monroe (14-23) to score just one unearned run.

