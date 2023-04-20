UAPB project architect selected

WER Architects will be hired to design the reconstruction of the Isaac S. Hathaway-John M. Howard Fine Arts Center at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees unanimously approved UAPB's selection of the architectural firm Wednesday during a special board meeting in Little Rock.

The purpose of the nearly $5 million redesign is to restore a 62,914-square foot building that suffered significant fire, smoke, soot and mold damage from a Nov. 5, 2021, fire, the cause of which was not available. The building was offline due to repairs at the time, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

According to board documents, the estimated costs are $100,000 for design and $4.8 million for construction. Rooms to be restored inside the center include the auditorium, multimedia offices and classrooms, band room and art department classrooms, among others. The cost of furnishings has not yet been determined.

UAPB officials estimate the restoration project will take three to four months, but done in a single phase. Existing parking will be used at the center.

Insurance funds will be used to restore the building.