Walsh set to enter draft, may return

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jordan Walsh is the fifth University of Arkansas basketball player to declare for the NBA Draft this offseason, but the second to do so while retaining his college eligibility.

Walsh, a 6-7 forward, is entering his name in the draft, his father, John Walsh, confirmed Wednesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, but keeping open the option of returning to the Razorbacks for his sophomore season.

Players with remaining college eligibility have until May 31 to withdraw their names from the draft under NCAA rules.

Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis also has declared for the draft, but retained his eligibility option for his senior season.

Arkansas players who have declared for the draft and will stay in it are guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Ricky Council.

Most mock drafts that list Walsh, project him as a second-round pick, including No. 37 (NBADraftRoom.com), No. 52 (ESPN.com) and No. 55 (USA Today).

There will be 58 picks, rather than 60, in this year's draft because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their second-round picks for free agent tampering.

The draft will be held June 22 in New York with the scouting combine from May 16-18 in Chicago.

Walsh, a McDonald's High School All-American from DeSoto, Texas, who signed with Arkansas after starring at Link Academy in Branson, helped the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 this season.

"I'm going to get right back in the lab and figure out my weaknesses that I have in my game," Walsh said in a locker room interview with WholeHogSports.com after Arkansas' season-ending 88-65 loss to eventual national champion Connecticut in the NCAA West Region semifinals at Las Vegas. "I kind of have an idea now just talking to the coaches. They're putting a plan together for me to be able to really maximize myself this summer.

"I'm excited to get back on the grind and come back and be able to do whatever it takes to win, wherever that leads me."

Playing in all 36 games as a freshman, including 22 starts, Walsh averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, but his contributions extended beyond individual statistics.

Walsh's impact on defense was particularly evident in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks beat Illinois 73-63, but outscored the Illini by 22 points in the 27 minutes Walsh was on the floor.

In Arkansas' 72-71 victory over No. 1 seed Kansas, the Razorbacks were plus-12 in Walsh's 34 minutes.

Walsh combined for 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals in the two games.

"Coming into college as a McDonald's All-American, most people think you want to go out and score 20 points," Walsh said after the Kansas game. "But that wasn't really my mentality coming in.

"To me, coming in was just, if I can help us win at a high level in March and hopefully have us playing in the last game for the championship, then I'll be able to achieve the things I want without having to score 20 points or come off ball screens the whole game.

"My role has fallen into being that glue guy. I've been successful at it so far, so I'm going to keep doing whatever it takes to win.

"That's it. That's what I do."

Walsh, whose high-scoring games were 18 points against Bradley and 13 against LSU and Missouri, would have played more minutes if not for foul trouble. He was called for 105 fouls and fouled out eight times.

Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Scottie Bordelon of WholeHogSports.com contributed information for this report.





Arkansas roster

Here is a breakdown of Arkansas’ basketball roster.

OUT OF ELIGIBILITY

F Kamani Johnson

PLAYERS WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING WHO HAVE NOT ENTERED THE NBA DRAFT

OR TRANSFER PORTAL

F Travon Brazile

F Makhi Mitchell

F Jalen Graham

G Joseph Pinion

G Derrian Ford

PLAYERS WHO HAVE DECLARED FOR THE NBA DRAFT

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith

G Ricky Council

G Davonte “Devo” Davis, retaining eligibility

F Jordan Walsh, retaining eligibility

FRESHMAN SIGNEES

G Layden Blocker

C Baye Fall

TRANSFERRING IN

G Khalif Battle (Temple)

G Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati)

G El Ellis (Louisville)

G Tramon Mark (Houston)

G Keyon Menifield (Washington)

IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

F Mahkel Mitchell

G Barry Dunning Jr.



