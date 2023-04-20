WC students to join Central Moloney

Evan Brown could hardly contain his excitement for the future.

He and other soon-to-be Watson Chapel High School graduates already have jobs lined up at Central Moloney Inc., a Pine Bluff-based manufacturer of transformers. Three of the seven seniors who are committed to the company participated in a signing-day ceremony Wednesday inside their gymnasium, a moment usually reserved for outstanding athletes planning to represent a college team in the near future.

But Evan Brown, along with Mekhi Brown – no relation – and Esteban Campos-Vargus, are ready for the (real) world and will join the local workforce soon after they graduate. They finalized their decisions not by signing a letter-of-intent, but inking a certificate that already had Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart's signature. Hart is a Watson Chapel graduate.

"I took welding at SEARK [Southeast Arkansas College] my 10th-grade year, but I was just doing it because I was trying something new, and I actually started liking it," Evan Brown said.

Though not available at the signing ceremony, Armaree Bohannon, Jeremiah Cline, Christian Frierson and Hunter Starnes will go on to Central Moloney as well.

Those committing were among 11 students to participate in Curtis Marks' inaugural welding class at Watson Chapel. Central Moloney invested $100,000 worth of equipment and upgrades to a workshop at the campus to begin the program, with those who complete it being given hiring preference to the company.

Lanita Plunkett, Central Moloney vice president, said the company is pleased with the number of students who signed up for welding, and those who have committed to Central Moloney will go into the company's welding department. A similar program will begin at Pine Bluff High School in August.

"I'm excited to join the Central Moloney family," Campos-Vargus said. "When I started welding, I didn't know how to weld. I heard about the opportunity during the summertime. I signed up for it. It was pretty difficult at times, but I kept going and I kept going, and I eventually learned how to weld."

Mekhi Brown started late in the school year, but he prepared himself and brought his own tools to class when he began the course.

"Before I had started welding, I was watching videos on that stuff and I enjoyed it," said Mekhi Brown, who will also enroll in the National Guard. "Growing up, I always wanted to weld. We had a welding program at SEARK, but I didn't want to go to SEARK half the day and then come back to school. When Mr. Marks came with the program, it was very good for me because I was able to go ahead and weld.

"Yeah, I started late because I had other classes I had to take care of before, but for me, I feel like it was something I was supposed to do because it was really early for me to catch on when I started doing it," he added.

Marks, a 24-year Central Moloney employee, assured the signees he would be around to help them in their career.

"I'm proud to say I make a lot of money. Central Moloney has been good to me," Marks said, addressing other students in attendance. "I'm not ashamed. Glory to God. I'm very blessed and humble. The future is up to you guys. The luxuries we have, we're not going to have it in the future if you guys don't step up."

Evan Brown credits Marks with helping him improve his welding skills as a senior.

"I wasn't as good as I am now," he said.