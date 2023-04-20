WER Architects chosen for UAPB project

WER Architects will be the design professionals for the Hathaway Howard Fine Arts Renovation and Restoration Project at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas -- the governing body for the University of Arkansas System campuses, divisions and units -- authorized the selection of WER on Wednesday based on a recommendation from UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander. Alexander recommended WER Architects over two other finalists, and UA System President Donald Bobbitt concurred. The board met in special session on the UA System Cammack campus.

The fine arts center, which is nearly 63,000 square feet, was damaged by fire, soot, smoke, and mold.

The nearly $5 million reclamation project is being funded by proceeds from insurance claims, according to Bobbitt. The restoration is estimated to take three or four months.

This is "one of our key academic buildings, [but] it's been offline for a while due to storm [damage] and then a fire," Alexander said. It's a "very important building for our students."