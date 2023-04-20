Wildwood’s Lanterns festival covers the Earth

Travel across the world in a single, well-lit evening, sampling six world cultures -- China, Ukraine, Jamaica, Scotland, France and Las Vegas (United States), plus a Fairytale Forest for kids -- for the Lanterns festival, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock.

Luminarias will illuminate the woodland paths between the "cultures." Each destination will feature food, beverages, music, children's activities and photo opportunities. Visitors can also buy floating lanterns and launch them at the Butler Gazebo onto the park's central Swan Lake.

There will be a Las Vegas-style stage show, featuring singing, dancing, magicians, stand-up comedians and circus artists indoors in the park's Cabe Festival Theatre at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each evening.

Guests will need to buy WildBucks scrip at stations throughout the park to exchange for food, beverages and floating lanterns.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate; $5 for children 6-17; free for children 5 and younger. Proceeds support the park's nature trails, gardens, concerts, stage shows and arts education programs; donations will also be accepted to support refugees from the war in Ukraine and Arkansans displaced by recent tornadoes.

Free parking is available at the nearby Promenade at Chenal shopping center on Chenal Parkway with free shuttles to the park every 20 minutes. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodlanterns.org.