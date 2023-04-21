2 banks increase deposits, income

Deposits are being scrutinized carefully in today’s volatile banking environment and two of Arkansas’ largest lenders announced first quarter earnings results Thursday outlining quarterly growth in the key financial metric.

Home BancShares Inc. of Conway reported that deposits increased 19% compared with the first quarter a year ago and they were up 9.6% at Bank OZK of Little Rock for the same period. Profits jumped nearly 59% at Home and increased 29.5% at OZK. Both lenders released financial results for the period ending March 31.

Home BancShares, which announced results Thursday morning before the stock market opened, boasted about its robust liquidity and said it has a “fortress balance sheet” to protect all depositors, insured and uninsured.

The bank’s liquidity position would reimburse every depositor, even those above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s government-backed guarantee of repayment of up to $250,000, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Allison said in announcing the results. The bank could repay every depositor and have $1.7 billion remaining, Allison said.

“Home has the ability, and the liquidity, to cover all uninsured and uncollateralized deposits for any customer that we have in the company,” Allison told industry analysts and investors on a conference call Thursday. “We’re very proud of the fortress balance sheet we have built.” Deposits were $17.4 billion, up from $14.6 billion a year ago. Deposits, however, have declined each quarter since reaching $19.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Home has about 500,000 total depositors and more than 25% have been with the bank for more than a decade, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Tipton said on Thursday’s call. Deposit-balance mix is about 66% commercial and 33% retail customers. Customers opened 14,000 new deposit accounts in the quarter “and March was a bit more active than we’ve seen in the past,” Tipton added.

OZK, releasing results after market closing, achieved deposits of $22.3 billion in the quarter compared with $20.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank pointed to its “strong and resilient balance sheet” as evidence of its strength.

“Our deposit base is heavily retail oriented with most of our deposits being generated through our network of 229 branches in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas,” the bank said in management comments released in conjunction with quarterly results.

“The majority of our deposits are insured, or, in the case of larger public funds deposits and certain other deposits, collateralized,” the comments said. “This combination of our peer group-leading tangible common stockholders’ equity ratio and our diverse and stable deposit base gives us a strong and resilient balance sheet.” Deposits are the linchpin in the banking sector. When depositors flee, banks collapse. Failures of banks such as Silicon Valley Bank of California and Signature Bank of New York in the quarter renewed attention to deposits and liquidity. “Liquidity wasn’t important until it was,” Allison said Thursday.

At Home BancShares net income increased to $103 million from $64.9 million over the same period a year ago. Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to 51 cents from 40 cents in the first quarter of 2022. Loans were $14.4 billion in the quarter, an increase from $10 billion last year.

OZK reported record net income of $165.9 million, an increase from $128 million the previous year. The bank also reported a quarterly record in EPS, increasing 38.2% in the quarter to $1.41 from $1.02 in the first quarter of 2022. Loans were up 16.5% to $22 billion compared with $18.9 billion in last year’s first quarter.

Both banks repurchased stock in the quarter. Home bought back about 590,000 shares and OZK repurchased 2.35 million shares.

OZK has scheduled its conference call with investors and analysts for 10 a.m. today. The call is available at ir.ozk.com.

Home BancShares’ Centennial Bank has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, five branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Bank OZK has more than 240 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi.