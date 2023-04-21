4-star D-lineman Collins pledges to Hogs

Arkansas on Friday landed the commitment of highly recruited 4-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins.

Collins, 6-5, 263 pounds, of Mills in Little Rock, narrowed his list of more than 30 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma before pledging to the Razorbacks.

He has visited Fayetteville numerous times with April 11 being the latest. Collins recorded 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble last season.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 121 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas.

Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams was his lead recruiter.

If Collins signs with Arkansas in December, he will join two teammates from this past season in Fayetteville. Defensive backs Jabrae Shaw and Anton Pierce are committed to the Razorbacks as preferred walk-ons and are expected to report this summer.