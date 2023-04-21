Airport officials stop former state senator Rapert after 2 handguns found in luggage

Former state senator Jason Rapert was found to have two handguns in his carry-on luggage Wednesday at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, according to a police report.

Rapert will not face any charges from Little Rock police because he has no criminal record, has a valid concealed carry license, and said he did not know the guns were in the backpack, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Thursday.

Edwards said it is likely that officials from the Transportation Security Administration would file charges, although he did not know what they would be.

If a weapon is discovered in airport luggage, police at the airport will run a check on the weapon and the person found in possession of it, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from Little Rock police about the incident. If both are clear, the weapon is securely stored.

Rapert was allowed to return the weapons to his vehicle and continue on his trip, the report stated. Edwards did not know where the firearms were securely stored, he said.

Arrests in these situations are based on the circumstances, according to the news release. The relevant charge would have been a misdemeanor, it stated.

Rapert told police he inspected the bag but did not realize the Taurus revolver and a .22-caliber Browning pistol were there until the weapons showed up on the security X-ray.

Both handguns were loaded, although the Browning did not have a round in the chamber, the report stated.

In a statement Friday evening, Rapert said TSA agents were cordial and everything went as expected, and said that he made a mistake in forgetting to remove the firearms.

"I travel frequently around the country and always try to ensure I have cleared my briefcase or bag of any firearm that I may be carrying while driving," Rapert wrote. "Unfortunately, yesterday as I rushed to board a plane, I thought my bags were clear and they were not."

Rapert was able to secure the firearms himself and return for his flight, he said in the statement.

"As an Arkansas enhanced concealed carry licensee, though I had checked my bag once, I suggest everyone checking twice to ensure they are not surprised just like I was," Rapert wrote.

He wrote that he appreciated the hard work put in by TSA agents and other law enforcement.

Rapert served as a state senator from 2011 through 2021 before running for lieutenant governor in 2022, losing to Leslie Rutledge in the Republican primary.