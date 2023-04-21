Aledo cornerback commits to Razorbacks

Cornerback Jaden Allen, fresh off visiting Arkansas last Saturday, has committed to the Razorbacks.

Allen, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, had accumulated offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other schools during the recruiting process before choosing Arkansas.

He announced Thursday he was deciding between the Razorbacks, Alabama and Tennessee.

Allen thinks highly of Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach – and lead recruiter – Deron Wilson.

“Coach Pittman, Coach Wilson, Coach Woodson and Coach T-Will are all great people and coaches,” Allen said recently.

Allen recorded 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one-half sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He also had 3 kickoff returns for 66 yards.

He is the younger brother of Longhorns redshirt freshman defensive back B.J. Allen. The younger Allen committed to Texas in December 2021 and announced in February he was re-opening his recruitment.

Allen also visited to Razorbacks on March 4 and has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on June 25.

Rivals rates him as a 4-star prospect, the No. 17 cornerback and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. The other three recruiting services rate him a 3-star recruit.