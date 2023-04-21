Arkansas' March unemployment rate drops to 3%

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.0% in March, down from 3.2% in February, according to a report Friday from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

The state’s joblessness rate was 3.4% in January.

Arkansas' civilian labor force increased by 1,828 in March with 4,661 more employed and 2,833 fewer unemployed Arkansans, leading to the drop in the unemployment rate.

There were 10,118 additional employed in Arkansas in March compared to March 2022.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,700 in March to total 1,350,900.

The leisure and hospitality segment saw an increase of 2,500 jobs, most of them in accommodation and food services. Construction jobs rose by 1,000, but that increase is attributed to seasonal hiring.

Compared to March 2022, the number of nonfarm payroll jobs is up 31,300.