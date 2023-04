Black Rock, 1909: Trains had a bridge over the Black River but people, wagons and horses had to use the ferry in the foreground. "We drove to Black Rock Friday and took all the children. It is 15 miles each way (from Eaton, Ark) so you can imagine us had a fine day of it. I secured some better souvenirs of this town ... Mother said you were anxious for some postcards."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203