Arkansas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Today at 2:19 a.m.

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 12-21, 3-10 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 14-23, 4-10 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.30 ERA); Louisiana-Monroe LHP Cam Barlow (3-4, 5.08 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (3-1, 2.62 ERA); Louisiana-Monroe LHP Chipper Menard (2-4, 5.64 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 6.45 ERA); Louisiana-Monroe LHP Hollis Huff (1-2, 5.23 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (353-415-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Mike Federico (122-151-1 in sixth season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall) SERIES ASU leads 40-38 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS Louisiana-Monroe swept ASU when they wrapped up the 2022 regular season in Monroe, La., last May. … Wil French’s 32 walks put him third in the Sun Belt and among the top 50 players nationally. … Warhawk outfielder Shawn Weatherbee has been hit by 19 pitches this season, third-most in the nation. … The Red Wolves rank last in the conference with just 20 home runs as a team.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 1 p.n.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Henderson State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at UALR, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY Off *Sun Belt Conference game

