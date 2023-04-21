The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 20, 2023

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-21-600. Vann Bragg v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-22-192. Rakeem Harris v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-22-414. Joe Bernard Nowell v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed.