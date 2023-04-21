Benton County’s damaged Gooseberry bridge expected to open in July

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County bridge closed for almost a year should be back in business this summer, a county official said.

Floodwater damaged the Gooseberry Road bridge off Price Coffee Road northeast of Bentonville in May. Price Coffee Road is a paved, two-lane road running east-west from its intersection with Arkansas 72 to its intersection with Slaughter Pen and East Ford Springs roads.

The old bridge is about 31 feet long and was built in 1982, county chief engineer Josh Beam said. The new bridge will be the same length. About 90% of the concrete foundation work is done, he said.

The county maintains 100 bridges that are 20 feet or longer and must be inspected by the state. Some must be inspected every year and others every two years depending on the condition of the bridge, Beam said.

There are another 100 bridges and low-water crossings shorter than 20 feet in the county, Beam said.

The county ran into a snag on the Gooseberry project earlier this year. The county let bids for bridge beams in January but received no bidders. A second ask for bids was held last month. Superior Metal of Cassville, Mo., was awarded the bid. The beams will cost a little more than $40,000, Beam said.

The beams will be manufactured at another site, then sent to Superior for further fabrication. They should get to the county in about eight weeks, he said.

"We will get started on finishing the bridge as soon as we receive the beams and hope to have it opened toward the end of July," he said.

When viewing the damage from last year's flooding, Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said he's not surprised the bridge is still under repair.

The bridge is in Bollinger's District 7.

"Our Benton County Road Department are being very good stewards of our taxpayer dollars and are completing this project in house," Bollinger said. "They expect the repairs to be completed in July of this year."

Beam detailed the damage in a November letter to 88 residents who live near the bridge.

Several of the main load-carrying girder beams were compromised and the bridge deck was beyond repair resulting in the bridge being unsafe for traffic. Construction started in November with improvements to the concrete abutments and wing walls.

Some of the repairs and improvements include replacing damaged main load carrying girder beams with new structural steel girder beams, adding shear connectors to the beams to stiffen the bridge and distribute loads better, and adding supports between the beams to restrain them from lateral forces such as flowing floodwaters and debris, according to the November letter.

The estimated cost for repairs is under $100,000, Beam said.