Bentonville road work means lane, street closings

BENTONVILLE -- The city announced road closings and work in a series of news releases Thursday.

North Walton Boulevard from Northwest Third Street to 308 N. Walton Blvd. will have the north curb lane closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for construction of new curb and gutter.

Southwest/Southeast Eighth Street between Southwest A Street and Southeast C Street as well as South Main Street between Southwest/Southeast 10th Street and Southwest Sixth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday for the installation of artwork by Thaden School students.

East Central Avenue at Southeast Moberly Lane will shift the east lanes to allow room for road construction. The lane shift began Thursday and continues through 5 p.m. Aug. 31.