Bentonville to host festival honoring military community this summer

BENTONVILLE -- The city will host Honor Fest, an inaugural celebration, from July 11-16.

The festival will recognize members of the U.S. military community, according to a news release Thursday from Visit Bentonville.

The festival is designed to honor and support veterans, current military, military families, first responders and their communities, the release states.

"Bentonville is the perfect setting to gather the military community for a celebration of honor," said Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville. "We are excited to host multiple days of incredible experiences, including workforce development, service projects, events and family friendly activities."

The festival will offer a range of activities and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can look forward to guest speakers and opportunities for workforce and entrepreneurship development. There will be a family fun zone at Compton Gardens, as well as an art exhibition and live music performances, according to the release.

Honor Fest is being organized by Bentonville, Walmart, Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, FitOps Foundation, BikeFest, Camp Alliance and Visit Bentonville.

Organizers are seeking partners to join the Honor Fest cause and help show gratitude to veterans and current members of the military. For more information, contact Kalene Griffith at kalene@visitbentonville.com.