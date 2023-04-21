Biden talks policy with Colombia’s Petro

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden hosted Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday for talks at the White House amid deep differences on U.S. drug policy and Venezuela but a shared desire to deepen cooperation on climate change, migration and energy policy.

The leaders, in remarks before reporters at the start of the Oval Office meeting, tried to keep the focus on areas of agreement, including strengthening their democracies and building economies less dependent on carbon sources.

"We are going down the same river, a river that leads us to ever-greater democracy and ever-greater freedom," Petro said. He added: "We have a common agenda and a lot of work to do."

Biden said the countries shared a goal to build a "united, equal, democratic and economically prosperous" Western Hemisphere. "Colombia is the key to the hemisphere," he said.

The two even joked about their ages; Petro turned 63 on Wednesday and Biden, at 80, is the oldest U.S. president in history. But their exchange before the cameras glossed over some of the growing differences between Washington and Bogota.

Petro has sharply criticized U.S.-led efforts to prohibit cocaine, saying at a speech at the United Nations last year that oil consumption promoted by "global powers" is more deadly than cocaine and that the "war on drugs has failed." White House officials said the leaders were expected to discuss counternarcotic efforts, Venezuela, energy and other matters.

During his appearance with Biden, Petro dialed back the direct criticism of the U.S. and leading powers for their oil dependence. The "coveting of fossil fuel ... has evolved like a hurricane that is increasingly threatening our existence," Petro said.

As cocaine production in Colombia continues to rise, Petro's government has been reluctant to eradicate coca fields planted by small farmers. The Colombian president says that he prefers to chase money launderers and large-scale drug traffickers instead of stripping small farmers in isolated areas of their livelihood.

This new approach has been criticized by U.S. officials who long have advocated for the eradication of coca fields in Colombia as part of the effort to undermine drug trafficking groups and loosen their grip on some parts of the country.

In order to broker peace deals with rebel groups, Colombia will have to lift arrest warrants against rebel leaders who are wanted in the U.S on drug trafficking charges. The South American nation is looking to spend millions of dollars on economic development projects in rural areas that have long been afflicted by violence and is seeking U.S. support on that front.

Petro, who was elected last year, is in the midst of an ambitious effort to bring "total peace" to his nation of 50 million after six decades of conflict.

A 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group, known as FARC, reduced violence throughout much of the country. But homicides and forced displacement have increased in some isolated areas, where smaller groups began to fight over drug trafficking routes, illegal mines and other resources abandoned by FARC.

Under Petro, Colombia's policy toward Venezuela's authoritarian government has shifted. Colombia no longer backs U.S.-led plans to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and force him to resign or call for new elections. Instead Petro's administration has engaged the Maduro, held bilateral meetings and resumed diplomatic relations.

Petro has called for sanctions on Venezuelan government companies and officials to be lifted and for talks on democratic reforms in Venezuela to resume. His government will host an international conference on Venezuela next week.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian of The Associated Press.