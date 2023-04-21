Boozman reintroduces effort to increase recycling, composting

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., joined Senate colleagues this week in reintroducing legislation designed to increase recycling and composting.

The Senate passed the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act and the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act during the previous Congress, but the House of Representatives did not consider the measures. Boozman, along with Sens. Tom Carper of Delaware and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, reintroduced the two bills on Wednesday ahead of Earth Day.

Boozman, of Rogers, serves alongside Carper and Capito on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Carper is the committee's chairman, while Capito is the body's top Republican member.

The Recycling and Composting Accountability Act aims to improve recycling and composting practices by improving data collection efforts so officials can better understand successful strategies. The Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act would establish a pilot program to increase recycling efforts in underserved communities, in which communities can use funds to expand services and foster private-public partnerships.