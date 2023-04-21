Central Arkansas Water, Maumelle High School to establish career academy

The Academies of Central Arkansas announced Friday that Central Arkansas Water will partner with Maumelle High School to establish a Water Academy.

The program is part of an effort to create career academies at high schools in Pulaski County's four traditional school districts. The initiative is built on the Ford Next Generation national model of organizing schools into career academies that link core academics to the college and job interests of students. More than 40 communities across the nation, including Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., have adopted the model.

Central Arkansas Water will construct laboratory space at Maumelle High for the Central Arkansas Water Academy of Science & Construction and "provide mentorship and expertise on project-based learning embedded into coursework in both core academics and career classes," according to the announcement.

Freshmen in the Central Arkansas Water Academy of Science & Construction will get exposure to career opportunities through classroom speakers and guest lecturers. Sophomores will go on field trips and business tours. Juniors will then be provided job-shadowing opportunities. Capstone projects will be developed, and there will be internships for seniors.



