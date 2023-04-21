Child porn charge nets Pulaski County man a 7-year prison sentence

A Pulaski County man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday on one count of distribution of child pornography in a hearing that was delayed for several hours after the transport van bringing him to the federal courthouse in Little Rock had a flat.

Attorneys and family members had assembled at 9 a.m. for the hearing to sentence Justin Simmons, 38, of Little Rock, when word reached the courthouse that his arrival from a federal facility in Mississippi would be delayed because of mechanical trouble. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. called for a delay to clear the way for a second sentencing hearing that lasted into the afternoon. The hearing finally commenced just before 1 p.m.

Simmons was indicted Feb. 4, 2020, on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count each of possession and receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution on Dec. 15, 2021, exposing him to a potential prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years. Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, a prison term ranging from 97 to 121 months was recommended.

According to a plea agreement between the government and Simmons, an FBI agent investigating the use of P2P file sharing programs for the transmission of child pornography connected to the Bit Torrent network and downloaded an image depicting a sex act between an adult male and a prepubescent female that was determined to have been accessed from a computer belonging to Simmons.

On Aug. 1, 2019, Arkansas State Police and officers from the Little Rock Police Department discovered numerous images and videos of child pornography located on digital devices that were taken from Simmons' home during a search.

According to the plea agreement, Simmons admitted to using Bit Torrent to download software, but said he did not share any files and was not set up to allow others to download files from him. He later said he had accidentally downloaded child pornography that was mixed in with a software download and had meant to delete it but never did.

A forensic review of Simmons' computer and hard drives turned up more than 1,000 images of child pornography, the plea agreement said.

Simmons' attorney, Donald Etherly of Helena-West Helena, argued for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, noting that Simmons had availed himself of numerous programs while he has been in federal detention, including the CSI re-entry program established by Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins in the Pulaski County jail. Etherly said Simmons had carefully followed all the rules associated with his pre-trial release conditions, including 643 days he spent on home detention. During that time, Etherly said, Simmons was restricted from having contact with many of his family members, including his own minor child.

"He was essentially incarcerated," Etherly said, asking Marshall to give Simmons credit for time served on home detention as well as an additional 523 days he spent in federal detention after his indictment.

"I don't believe he could have done any more than he has already done," Etherly said of Simmons' rehabilitation efforts. "He does understand the harm he has caused."

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White, standing in for Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, argued that a guideline sentence was warranted in Simmons' case. White said because the expectation is that defendants should comply with all release conditions, it would not be appropriate for him to receive time off his sentence for following court orders, and he said it is up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to calculate credit for time served. He said that, at best, Etherly's argument could be justification for a low-end guideline sentence but not a downward variance.

Simmons said while he has been incarcerated, the time gave him opportunity to deal with built up trauma in his life and to move forward from his past. He said when he was arrested, he had been sober from alcohol for less than a year.

"I had a bad breakdown at that point in my life," he said. "That man doesn't exist any more. I have grown exponentially in the past three years."

His voice breaking, Simmons asked Marshall to show him mercy "to make amends," asking for a chance "to show you that I'm 100%, a million percent committed to the changes I've made in my life."

Marshall agreed to a partial downward variance to seven years, saying, "the sentence should reflect the seriousness of what you did," but saying also that Simmons had shown genuine remorse and a desire to change.

"I see in Mr. Simmons a different man than when we were last together," Marshall said. "I hear genuine remorse in your voice."

In addition to the seven-year prison term, Marshall ordered Simmons to pay $30,000 in restitution to the 10 victims portrayed in the photos found on his computer and to serve five years' supervised release after he leaves prison. Simmons will also be required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.