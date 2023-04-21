Church News

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will celebrate the 18th anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. Richard and Dot Hart, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The associate pastor, A. Dale Watkins Sr., will bring the message. The community is invited to attend.

NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 Texas St., will celebrate its Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson, pastor of New Jerusalem, will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host CityServe Gift Outreach Ministry's giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Merchandise will include household items along with lawn equipment and other small appliances, according to a news release.

GREATER FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH will host the 16th pastoral anniversary of Darryl and Yvette Graydon with a banquet at 6 p.m. April 28 at Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave. The speaker will be the Rev. Willie Laws. Tickets are $25 each and the last day to purchase tickets is today. Details: (870) 543-9725 or (870) 510-6281.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to the Family and Friends Day on April 30. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Corentha Allmond, a minister at New Community. The church also has prayer at noon on weekdays, children's church at 11 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and regular services in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The community is invited to attend. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will host the Encounter Women's Conference April 28 and 29 with preachers, prophetesses, prayer warriors and psalmists. Host Gail Stith invites the community to attend. On April 28, the conference begins at 6 p.m. with prayer led by Saint Mary Harris of Pine Bluff. Service starts at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Louise J. Lyas and guest psalmist Carolyn Traylor. Other special guests include Vernola Armour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Eleanor Philpher of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Braxton of Pine Bluff; and Deitra Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas. On April 29, prayer begins at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Jefferson. Other guests include Barbara Deloney, Monica Anderson, Aretha Fulcher, and Valerie Raspberry.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

