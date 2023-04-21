COLUMNIST: The silence from Fox News is deafening

At first when I heard the news of the unprecedented settlement in the Fox News defamation case of nearly $800 million, I hoped this was a victory for democracy.

Yet despite the financial accountability, and the innocuous statement that Fox News made as part of the settlement deal stating that, "We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false," they are not required to make any retraction or apology, much less exhibit any remorse.

Thus it is unlikely that the Fox News marketing strategy of spinning news to what their audience desires will change.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the settlement announcement, all the other networks and the news websites not affiliated with Fox News reported on the settlement in great detail as the lead story. It wasn't until several hours later that in what amounted to roughly six minutes of coverage that it was even mentioned on Fox News.

At 4 p.m., The Five show on Fox News in one full hour didn't even mention the settlement. At 5 p.m., during Bret Baier's one-hour show on Fox News, the story was still not mentioned. It wasn't until four hours after the announcement that Foxnews.com finally made mention of the settlement.

Fox News is the top-rated cable network, averaging 2.5 million viewers in prime time, yet these viewers will hear virtually nothing in what is a critically important story that impacts the future of our democracy. Unless they watch other news, too.

By definition failing to tell the full story about the largest public defamation case of all time, a settlement that paid Dominion six times the current value of the company, while technically not a lie, is a lie of omission with serious consequences for the future.

It is important for Americans to understand that there is no America without democracy, no democracy without voting, and no informed voting without respectful debate. Unfortunately, unless advertisers stop supporting Fox News, a vast swath of the American public will not learn the truth about the election of 2020 and our democracy will suffer.

We the people are stronger if we work together with the full understanding that we won't agree on everything. That's the point. Democracy is a process for managing disagreements, sharing power and providing consent of the governed. Fox News owes their viewers more.

David L. Nevins is co-publisher of The Fulcrum and co-founder and board chairman of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund.