Summit to address mental health, suicide

A Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Southeast Arkansas College in the McGeorge Building, 1900 S. Hazel St.

The free summit is for ages 8 to adult and hosted by the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

The age groups, presenters and topics will include:

AGES 8 TO 12 -- Dr. Nicole Baughnight Boles; "What is Mental Illness and How Do You Handle Stress?"

AGES 13 TO 18 -- Dr. Karma Mays; "How to Recognize Symptoms and What Signs to Look For."

AGES 19 TO 30 -- Janie Cotton; "Trauma Informed Care."

AGES 31 AND UP -- Panelists: Dr. Stephen Broughton, Mary Meacham and Bessie Lancelin; "Stigma, Anxiety, Depression and our Toolbox."

DSOP

The DSOP is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. Follow the D'Andre Seals Prevention Outreach Project on Facebook.

"We lost Dre to suicide in 2014 and it's our passion to reach other youth who may be suffering and to shed the stigma around mental health issues," said Kymara Seals, founder and president of DSOP.

Business hosts photo contest

Need It Now Dumpster Rentals, a junk removal and dumpster rental company, at Redfield, is hosting a photo contest through May 31.

Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity by submitting a photo of the craziest, funniest, or most artistic junk, the junkiest house, or business, according to a news release.

The winner has a chance to win a 20-yard one-day dumpster rental (valued at $350) or a junk removal service of equivalent value, according to release.

Participants must be 18 or older. Entry forms are available at https://needitnowdumpsterrentals.com/need-it-now-junk-removal.

AgHeritage names scholarship winners

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services recently announced scholarships recipients. Several of the 11 winners are from southeast Arkansas.

Customer Scholarship Program recipients earned $1,000 awards. Local recipients are William Jacks of Star City High School, Anna Morgan of Monticello High School, and Lauren Spoon of Stuttgart High School.

The Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship winner is Daniel Curtis of Dumas High School, who earned $1,000.

Recipients were chosen for their outstanding academic performance and school-related extracurricular activities, according to a news release.