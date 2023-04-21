Data distortion

A friend of mine wondered aloud: Do state and national statistics in the U.S. really mean anything?

Her thinking: We're an enormous nation, in terms of both geography and population; on top of that, those categorical differences can be chasmic. How relative and relevant are the percentages, trends or ratios spread over 50 states spanning nearly 4 million square miles and 330 million people to the few hectares of land area and dozens of acquaintances we interact with on a regular basis?

Her clincher: Do state and national statistics misinform more than they inform? And mislead more than they lead? Do they cause us to draw false, wrong or misguided conclusions?

It's a valid concern.

Most of the time, social statistics are used to measure degrees of negative or undesirable situations--which inherently zeroes in on small measures and incremental derivatives.

The crime rate, for example, when calculated by incidents per 100,000 population, only tracks tiny fractions of percentages. A murder rate of 15 per 100,000 is considered very high, when in fact that same statistic means the rate of non-murder is 99,985 per 100,000.

And for any city with less than 100,000 people, it's a skewed analytic altogether, reduced to a measure not of real incidents but only a projected mathematical ratio.

In some cases the categorical differences are so profound that, if allowed and counted in combination, they distort data beyond germane analysis.

Consider the stark difference in violent-crime statistics between small towns and large cities. Obviously, on a numerical basis urban violence would include more incidents than lower-population municipalities.

But when the actual rate of violence (not just the count) is much higher, that discrepancy will distort statewide analysis, rendering state and national statistics worse than useless. It enables them to be used by charlatans as scare tactics to errantly justify bad ideas, ulterior agendas or both.

For instance, Memphis accounts for only about 20 percent of Tennessee's population, but almost half its violent crime--and 60 percent of state murders. Take Memphis (and its nation-leading 24 murders per 100,000 rate) out of Tennessee's numbers, and the murder rate for the rest of the state plummets by 84 percent.

Add in homicides from Nashville and Chattanooga, and those three cities alone account for nearly eight out of 10 of all Tennessee murders. In other words, the 5.4 million Tennesseans who live somewhere other than one of those cities experience very low rates of violent crime.

Tennessee isn't an anomaly; high-crime metro areas distort state statistics everywhere. This is an easily demonstrable, undeniable reality. And the logical response to highly localized problems ought to be to localize the solutions.

If gun crime in Memphis and Nashville is 10 times worse than the rest of Tennessee, why seek to legislate additional gun control for the 98 percent of the state's land area that doesn't need it?

The common-sense strategy would be to focus specific restrictions and preventive measures on those cities where gun crime is at crisis level. Arguing over a statewide gun buyback program is polarizing, for instance, whereas targeting only high-homicide cities would presumably be fine with the 80 percent of Tennessee residents who don't live there and wouldn't be affected.

Most big cities are blue bastions anyway; why not let them experiment with things like minimum-age restrictions, high-capacity magazine bans, safe storage requirements, etc.? Rural Americans use firearms in ways urban dwellers never would, and the most sensible approaches should recognize that.

Besides, what better method to test some of these theories than in places where gun crime is at its worst? Again, if 80 percent of murderers live in just a few cities comprising only 2 percent of a state's square mileage, then it will be evident pretty quickly whether those additional laws work or not.

Regarding the worry that such targeted regulations might not stand up in court, they could be enacted only as emergency measures once a city's crime rate exceeds a certain multiple of the state or national average.

Separating and segregating data sets to improve their integrity in analysis would also correct the public misperceptions that over-broad statistics often spread. When headlines sensationalize gun crime using national stats, a large majority of Americans get warned about an issue that's totally foreign to their individual risk level.

Reports of high murder rates conjure up mass anxiety of menacing strangers in dark alleys, when in reality most killers and victims know each other. High-profile debates over so-called assault weapons are deceptively distracting, because rifles of all types account for only 3 percent of firearm murders, according to FBI data. Handguns are the overwhelming choice for criminals.

Data distorted can be worse than no data at all, particularly when used to misshape due-process initiatives that erode liberty. A first step in easing our polarized status would be collective resolve around a new statistical rule of thumb: Discount state and national numbers by default.

The more local the analysis, the more accurate the assessment, and the more likely a solution that fits will be found.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.