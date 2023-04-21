EDITORIAL: Crazy like a Fox

When they say it's not about the money, it's about the money.

--H.L. Mencken

At the heart of our constitutional republic is not just the ability to cast a vote, but to believe that vote will be counted honestly. Which is why so many of us insist on tight voting laws and requiring ID at the polls. But that's another editorial or eight.

The big news this week: For nearly three years, many in this country have believed that the most recent presidential election was "stolen" from them, and that fraud was committed on a widespread level in order to do that. It has led to some of the most divisive and vitriolic rhetoric, and indeed violent behavior, in America during our lifetime.

According to CNN, in January 2021, 75 percent of Republicans believed that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. In October 2022, that number had dropped to 63 percent, and last month only 52 percent of Republicans thought there was "solid evidence" that the election was stolen. Still . . . 52 percent?

These numbers are interesting on many levels. Clearly, it shows that more and more Republicans are beginning to believe the last presidential election was legitimate. What is hard to believe, however, is that it's taken this long. One would think that when 60 lawsuits claiming fraud in 60 different jurisdictions getting thrown out by 60 different judges of all political stripes might convince pert near everyone that it's possible that the only fraud being committed in these lawsuits were the lawsuits themselves.

However, a good explanation for why it's taken so long was put to rest this week when Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Machines $787.5 million for defamation. It was settled just minutes before the trial was set to take place.

The trouble came in the form of a conspiracy theory that entailed Dominion's voting machines being loaded with software that included an algorithm built to shift votes from former president Donald Trump to current President Joe Biden.

It was a convenient conspiracy because it's the type of claim that only an insider could verify. It was intangible, leaving the paranoid viewer with nothing but speculation and a gut feel that, as always, someone was out there trying to pull one over on them.

But Fox News settled, and declared this, in part: "We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false." Not exactly a heartfelt apology. But probably as close as it'll get in this case. Besides, $787 million is a lot of money, even for an outfit as profitable as Fox News.

To be clear, this was not the same "pay-to-go-away" action taken by corporations who believe the legal fees required to win a case outweigh the benefit of winning. Through the discovery process, it is clear that some of the primetime anchors at Fox believed the claims about the algorithm were false.

Still, human nature being human nature, and American politics in 2023 being American politics in 2023, there will still be those who will still believe the unbelievable. The best comment about that we get from National Review (not exactly MSNBC) and Jim Geraghty:

"If you choose to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen, you must also believe that there is a compelling pile of verifiable evidence that, for some inexplicable reason, was never presented by Donald Trump's presidential campaign in its myriad post-election lawsuits in November and December 2020. Furthermore, you must believe that when facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion, Fox News never presented any of this evidence as a defense in this defamation lawsuit.

"If you choose to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen, you must believe Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in a settlement, rather than present any of that evidence. You must believe that Fox News had a quick and easy way to win this lawsuit and simply refused to use it--even though the news distributor had more than 700 million good reasons to point to this evidence, if it existed."

Reason would suggest (or demand) that We the People have a duly elected president. But as a wise man once said, you can't reason somebody out of an opinion that he hasn't been reasoned into.