EDITORIAL: ‘Fahrenheit 451’ this is not

Amid the national clamor to ban books (initiated by the political right) and to scrub "sensitive" words from the text of some of the tried and true literary classics (initiated by the political left), leave it to the good people of Arkansas to inject a little common sense into the debate.

Recently, the Saline County Quorum Court voted to approve a resolution requesting that the Saline County Library "relocate" books and other items "due to their sexual content or imagery" from the children's section of the library to more age-appropriate sections.

This newspaper reports that the resolution specifically reads: "The library should enact policies to relocate materials that are not subject-matter or age-appropriate for children, due to their sexual content or imagery, to an area that is not accessible to children."

The operative word here is "relocate"--not "ban," not "scrub," and by no means "burn."

As in all truly free societies, public comment was allowed and sentiments ranged from the resolution's not going far enough to going too far. This is a good indicator that the right compromise is at hand. Whenever any kind of political decision elicits pushback from the right and the left, it means the decision has hit the fairway.

Some believe, and may have good reason, that this is the first step towards a greater assault, which might include defunding the library or even a ban of certain books.

Most of us are aware of the slippery-slope argument, and it's always something of which we need to be cognizant. However, elected representatives are charged with voting on the legislation before them, not whether it's a piece of a broader strategy. If a broader strategy is at play here, and we're not saying there's not, it can be stopped dead in its tracks when the next piece of that strategy becomes offensive to We the People.

It's important to understand that no book titles were mentioned in this resolution and that it is indeed a request. It's not a mandate to ban a certain book, but a suggestion that age-appropriate material be placed in age-appropriate sections of the library as determined by library staff.

To us, this seems like a reasonable request, one that is not based in any kind of radical thinking. In fact, it's based in good old Arkansas common sense.

There will likely be plenty more actions on this topic that go further, which will be worthy of serious contemplation. This one does not rise to that level.