Fayetteville man being held on capital murder charges in connection with Sunday stabbing death of wife

FAYETTEVILLE -- The woman stabbed to death in front of her Fayetteville home Sunday night was on the phone with a 911 operator when the attack occurred, police said.

Amy Joiner was found dead, with a knife in her neck, in the street in front of her home at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive.

Her husband, Marcus, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the killing but remained hospitalized in Washington Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Joiner was taken to the hospital to be treated for a single stab wound after police took him into custody Sunday night. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. Sunday and said her husband "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive,'" according to a preliminary police report released Tuesday. She described her husband as being shirtless and wearing jeans.

Amy Joiner was initially calm while speaking to the operator, the report states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding. A male voice was heard saying, "You wanted it like this," according to a recording.

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. The witness said she saw a man kneeling over someone lying in the street. The witness said the man appeared to be punching or stabbing the person.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a man, later identified as Marcus Joiner, wearing only a pair of jeans and walking away from a body in the street. The man entered the couple's house, police said.

The officers found Amy Joiner in the street with a knife protruding from her neck. She wasn't breathing, according to the report.

Investigators found a large amount of blood surrounding her body and several large footprints leading toward the house, in the same direction officers had seen Marcus Joiner walking, were found in the blood, police said.

Police surrounded the house, and after a few minutes, Joiner came out. Police said he had a single puncture wound in the left side of his chest. The house was searched, and no one else was found in the home.

Investigators went to the hospital and said Marcus Joiner had cuts on both hands and his right hand was badly swollen. Officers also saw a lot of blood on his pants and the bottoms of his feet.

Joiner was initially placed under police guard when he was taken to the hospital Sunday night. He was arrested at 9 p.m. Monday.