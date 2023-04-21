Former Garland County man, 83, receives probation for attempted enticement of a 15-year-old

A Garland County man, now living in Maryland, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to three years' probation -- with one year to be served under home detention -- and was ordered to 300 hours community service after pleading guilty last year to one count of attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor.

Benny Don Taylor, 83, formerly of Hot Springs, had faced a possible 10-year prison sentence under federal sentencing statutes and a recommended sentencing range of 21 to 27 months in prison under U.S. sentencing guidelines. He was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a 10-years-to-life prison sentence.

Taylor was a arrested Aug. 27, 2017, in Conway when he arrived to a pre-arranged location to meet what Faulkner County sheriff's office investigators said Taylor thought was a 15-year-old high school student he had recently begun communicating with online but who was actually former Faulkner County detective Chad Meli conducting a sting operation. Court records indicated that Meli had recently responded to a Craigslist ad posted by a man who said he was seeking sex with teen boys.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon said Meli responded to the ad, masquerading as a 15-year-old Conway High School student named "Connor," and the two began communicating by email and then by text message in communications that grew more and more sexually explicit over the course of three days. After Taylor made arrangements to meet "Connor," Gordon said, police set up and awaited arrival of the suspect, arresting Taylor when he pulled up. In his vehicle, court records said, police found beer, lubricant, three pairs of women's underwear and a note with details about "Connor," including his name, age, phone number, date of the meeting, address and driving directions.

Also on the note were the names of other people investigators believed Taylor had been in contact with, including another 15-year-old boy.

Taylor's attorneys, Blake Hendrix and Annie Depper of Little Rock, requested a downward departure to probation for their client, arguing that a severe brain injury as the result of a motor vehicle crash in 2016 had left Taylor with a diminished capacity for impulse control.

In November 2016, Hendrix said, Taylor crashed his vehicle into a horse that had wandered onto a U.S. 67 and suffered numerous serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Taylor's behavior, he said, started not long after.

"Mr. Taylor was dramatically affected, mentally and physically, by that event," Hendrix said. "The police report says he pulled over for a minute and, stunned, continued to drive."

Hendrix said Taylor was pulled over a short time later on suspicion of DWI, at which time he was sent by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"That was the prelude to ... the aberrant conduct that led to the offense for which he pled guilty," Hendrix said. "Diminished capacity is an important factor in this case. ... This conduct is extraordinarily aberrant and now we know why. That explains what happened in this case."

Hendrix said Taylor's military service over a 20-year Air Force career that began in the jungles of Vietnam and ended up with Taylor's appointment as a staff officer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could also serve as justification for a downward variance in sentencing. Hendrix said Taylor also played a pivotal role in the attempt in 1979 to rescue 52 American diplomats and citizens taken hostage in Iran after a group of militarized college students overran the American Embassy in Tehran.

"His service to the country has been truly extraordinary," he said. "Commendation after commendation after commendation, culminating in a distinguished career where he was attached to the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

Hendrix said Taylor's advanced age was also a justification for a downward departure. He also suggested that, due to the age of the case itself, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. might give Taylor some additional consideration.

"As [U.S. District] Judge [Lee] Rudofsky would say," Hendrix said, "I think that deserves a discount."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon argued that Taylor's accident did not precipitate his sexual proclivities, saying evidence discovered on Taylor's cellphone suggested he had been engaging in such activity for at least five years prior to 2017, or some four years prior to the accident that Hendrix argued had resulted in Taylor's diminished capacity.

Gordon argued that he disagreed "that any of this is the horse's fault," and said the government's position remained that the 2016 accident had no bearing on Taylor's conduct.

"Whether that had anything to do with this case," he said, "it's our position it did not. ... He can control himself. He wanted to have sex with Connor. The horse didn't put that idea into his head."

Gordon showed the Craigslist ad he said Taylor had posted looking for a young college or high school boy that Meli had answered. The ad had a piece of note paper covering a photo that Gordon said was posted by Taylor.

"Every square inch of that picture is a penis," he said. "I'm sure to his great excitement, a young boy named Connor in Conway replied to the [ad]. Connor said he's 15, in the ninth grade, he's in high school in Conway, and that's all it took. Mr. Taylor was all in."

The two began communicating by email, then by text message, and set up a plan to meet at Conway High School, Gordon said.

"He was ready to have sex with Connor," he said. "But, to his dismay, 'Connor' was a Faulkner County sheriff's deputy."

Following a short recess called by Marshall, Hendrix read from a medical report that said Taylor was suffering from "significant defects with cognition" and a "lack of impulse control."

"Once you have been put on course," he said, "you cannot shift off of that course."

Hendrix called Gordon's attempts to cast doubt on the report "unwarranted" and said that Meli's conduct on the sting operation came close to triggering an entrapment defense.

"This was a cop trying to make a crime happen," Hendrix said. "Did the cop know he was dealing with a man with traumatic brain injury? No. But he was trying to push Mr. Taylor into a crime."

Taylor read a prepared statement apologizing for his actions.

"My life changed completely when I experienced that traumatic brain injury that was not diagnosed until months later," he said.

In addition to three years' probation with home detention and community service, Marshall said the evidence suggested that Taylor's 2016 accident had affected his "ability to make good choices."