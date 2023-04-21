Former Peru president nearer extradition from U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge has ordered former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique to surrender to federal agents after an appeals court denied his latest motion to stop his extradition back to Peru, where he faces charges that he accepted millions of dollars in bribes.

Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson in San Francisco on Wednesday ordered Toledo, who has been under house arrest, to turn himself in Friday to U.S. marshals in San Jose. Toledo will be placed in a San Mateo County jail while he awaits extradition to his native country, where authorities say he accepted bribes as part of a corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated. Toledo denies the charges.

Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru. When that will happen was not immediately known. Hixson’s order comes after the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied Toledo’s latest effort to stay his extradition.

Toledo, 77, is accused of taking $20 million from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company that has admitted to U.S. authorities that it bribed officials to win contracts throughout Latin America for decades.

On Wednesday, Tamara Crepet, one of Toledo’s attorneys, asked Hixson to delay the extradition until Tuesday so Toledo could see his psychiatrist one last time.