Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with possession of child pornography, sexual abuse material





FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, wrote in a Thursday news release police took Joe Stephen Brundage, 86, into custody after a concerned resident alerted the department to an old computer Brundage had gifted. Police reportedly found more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensics examination on the computer.

Police then searched Brundage's residence, with detectives seizing his computer, according to Mitchell. A review of the device reportedly uncovered more images of child sexual abuse material.

Brundage remains in the Sebastian County jail. His bond hasn't yet been set.



