Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with possession of child pornography, sexual abuse material

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 11:18 a.m.


FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, wrote in a Thursday news release police took Joe Stephen Brundage, 86, into custody after a concerned resident alerted the department to an old computer Brundage had gifted. Police reportedly found more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensics examination on the computer.

Police then searched Brundage's residence, with detectives seizing his computer, according to Mitchell. A review of the device reportedly uncovered more images of child sexual abuse material.

Brundage remains in the Sebastian County jail. His bond hasn't yet been set.


Print Headline: Man faces child sexual abuse material charge after Fort Smith arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT