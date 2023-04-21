FYI Calendar: Fort Smith Little Theatre wraps comedy this weekend

Today

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Earth Day Festival -- With games, activities, live music by March to August, a magic show with Alan Burdick, booths and more, 3-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Picnics welcome. bgozarks.org.

Cocktail & Create -- With Michael Shum, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Macbeth" -- Set in a post-apocalyptic world, 6:30 p.m. April 21-22, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door.

"Freaky Friday" -- Presented by Van Buren High School thespians, 7 p.m. April 21-22, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10. 471-4017 or vbfac.org.

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- What happens when the guest list for dinner turns out to be a disaster, 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org.

"Songs for a New World" -- A song cycle about opportunities and missed chances, 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, 2 p.m. April 23, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Saturday

Farmers Market -- 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Spring Brunch -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at NWTI at 751-0181.

Plant Swap -- 10 a.m.-noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Diego Rivera with Ana Pulido Rull, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibit admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

From Beans to Greens -- With Ozark Compost & Waste, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yuva Utsav -- Part of the Professional Concert Series, with Spoorthi Rao (Carnatic vocal) and Pranathi Ramadorai (Bharatanatyam dance), 2 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $17. www.flipcause.com.

Victory Film Series -- "Spirited Away," with a costume contest, a specialty boba drink and steamed buns themed to the film, and prizes, doors open at 6 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Sold out. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Snow White"-- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 7 p.m. April 22 and 2 p.m. April 23, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $21.50-$35.40. ozarkballettheater.com.

"Native American Legends" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $30-$50. fortsmithsymphony.org.

