Handyman faces felony fraud charges in Hot Springs Village

A Hot Springs handyman was arrested last week on 60 felony counts involving theft, fraud and forgery after being accused of swindling a Hot Springs Village woman he had been working for since last summer.

Jerome Matthew McConnell, 45, who lists a Belvedere Drive address, is charged with three counts of financial identity fraud and 29 counts of second-degree forgery, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. McConnell also faces 26 counts of theft by receiving, each punishable by up to six years, and two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, punishable by up to one year in jail.

McConnell was arrested April 14. He remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of a $40,000 bond and is set to appear May 22 in Garland County District Court. According to court records, McConnell also has charges for violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law pending in Garland County and Saline County, and a parole hold on him was released Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 21 Hot Springs Village police Detective Mike Kliewer spoke to a woman who lives on Segovia Drive who had filed a complaint regarding her handyman, identified as McConnell, who had been working for her since August 2022.

The woman reportedly discovered her bank accounts had "several thousands of dollars" missing. She noted she kept a box of checks to her personal account and her business account in her home and she discovered several books of checks were missing. She contacted her bank and obtained copies of statements and checks that had reportedly been cashed by McConnell.

She also discovered McConnell had applied for credit cards in her name that were sent to her address, but she never received them. She said McConnell had "apparently intercepted" the mailed credit cards since he had access to her home and was at the residence regularly doing work.

McConnell reportedly activated three credit accounts, including two in December 2022 and one in August 2022.

The woman provided Kliewer with documentation of all the unauthorized purchases and forged checks she could obtain, but he noted the extent of the purchases and forgeries "span multiple jurisdictions within the state."

The total amount of financial loss "within the jurisdiction of Hot Springs Village and Garland County" was calculated at $16,672.40. Kliewer was able to obtain video surveillance of McConnell using five of the checks at the Hot Springs Village Walmart and obtained copies of 24 of the forged checks from Regions Bank in Hot Springs Village in McConnell's name, according to an affidavit.