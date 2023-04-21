DEAR READERS: Lately, we have received numerous requests about recipes for sweets or desserts. Here is a recipe that should please anyone with a sweet tooth:

Heloise's Microwave Fudge

1 pound of confectioners sugar

½ cup cocoa

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

4 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Combine all the ingredients except the nuts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until all the ingredients in the mixture are melted and smooth. Remove and stir periodically.

When the mixture is smooth, remove the bowl from the microwave and stir in the nuts. Spread the candy into a buttered 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and allow to cool completely before cutting into bite-sized pieces.

If you're planning a bridal or baby shower, a birthday party, or any other occasion, homemade fudge and candy make an excellent addition to the festivities.

DEAR HELOISE: I owe you a big "thank you" for all of your scam alerts. You warned people about the scam where a young man calls an elderly person and pretends to be their grandson. I got such a call the other day.

As it happens, I have two grandsons, so I asked him which one was calling -- to which he replied, "Oh, come on, Grandma, you know my voice." I told him I did not recognize him, but he kept insisting that he's been to my house many times. He kept pleading with me to send him $500 to get out of a Mexican jail. I just laughed at him before I finally hung up.

My two grandsons are twins, born 14 months ago in Michigan. I seriously doubt one of them is sitting in a Mexican jail while making phone calls for $500.

By the way, even though I asked repeatedly, the fellow who called never gave his name to me or any details as to why he was supposed to be in a Mexican jail.

-- Joanna L.,

Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR READERS: It may be easier for not-so-nimble fingers to use a touch-screen phone, tablet or computer instead of a traditional computer that uses only a keyboard. Keep this in mind for your next purchase.

