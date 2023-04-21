High school roundup

BASEBALL

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 20, DUMAS 0 Caleb Johnson was 2 for 2 at the plate with 4 runs batted in, including a 3-run home run, during a rout for Camden Harmony Grove (21-5, 12-0 3A-8), which wrapped its third consecutive league title. Lane Davis, Gabe Johnson, Hayden Bussell and Gunner Launius all had two hits each for the Hornets. Braden Brown also had 11 strikeouts on the mound for Harmony Grove.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 13, ELKINS 12 Blake Ward smashed two home runs and had five runs batted in during a shootout for Shiloh Christian (13-7). Bowen Gillison had a home run and two RBI, while Connor Shockley drove in two runs for the Saints, who'll start conference tournament play next week.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 2, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 1 Kasey Wood and Audrey Lacina each drove in runs as Bentonville (21-1, 10-0 6A-West) continued its winning ways. Ryann Sanders got the win after allowing 6 hits and striking out 7 in 7 innings for the Lady Tigers. Madison Pratt hit a home run for Har-Ber (11-4, 10-2).

STUTTGART 7, WHITE HALL 4 Addie Seyller was 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 runs batted in as Stuttgart (15-8) held off the Lady Bulldogs. Kaci Cline also went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Cailyn Baser struck out 12 in five innings for the Lady Ricebirds.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

CARLISLE 4, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 1 Jonathan Pickard had two hits, including a run-scoring double, to help Carlisle (17-6, 10-0 2A-6) capture a conference championship for the first time in 10 years. Zach Busick struck out eight in five innings to get the victory on the mound for the Bison.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 7, ROSE BUD 3 Drew Grumbles had seven strikeouts and walked one to lead Episcopal Collegiate (13-6) past the Ramblers. Andrew Johnston was 2 for 4 for the Wildcats, who've won 12 consecutive games.

STUTTGART 13, WARREN 9 Jatavian Gaddy had three hits and clobbered a home run in a high-scoring affair for Stuttgart (13-3, 9-1 4A-8). Landon Melnychuk and Dylan Duncan both had two hits for the Ricebirds.

TUCKERMAN 14, HOXIE 4 Finley Lancaster went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored as Tuckerman (9-13, 7-7 3A-2) plowed past the Mustangs. Konner Williams had three runs batted in, and Timothy Ward was 2 for 2 for the Bulldogs. Ward also struck out seven batters in the win.