High school scores

Thursday's scores
Baseball
Bearden 3, Hampton 2
Bismarck 14, Glen Rose 2
Brookland 13, Bay 3
Camden Harmony Grove 20, Dumas 0
Crossett 17, Junction City 2
Hector 23, Western Yell County 0
Jessieville 15, Prescott 9
Little Rock Christian 19, Little Rock Catholic 4
McCrory 17-17, Barton 0-0
Morrilton 9, Fountain Lake 1
Mountain Pine 18, Two Rivers 7
Nettleton 10, Walnut Ridge 9
Ouachita 3, Gurdon 2
Paragould 6, Bald Knob 3
Riverside 12, Jonesboro Westside 11
Searcy 3, Pangburn 2
Sheridan 12, Jacksonville 0
Shiloh Christian 13, Elkins 12
Smackover 16, Dollarway 0
Star City 12, Watson Chapel 2
Subiaco Academy 16, Hackett 9
Valley View 3, Harding Academy 2
West Side Greers Ferry 17, Shirley 2
Woodlawn 11, Little Rock Central 5
Softball
Bentonville 2, Springdale Har-Ber 1
Bradley 19, Lafayette County 0
Buffalo Island Central 8, Jonesboro Westside 2
Carlisle 11, West Memphis 1
DeWitt 32, Lake Village 1
East Poinsett County 11, Brookland 4
Gosnell 18, Harrisburg 2
Gravette 9, Booneville 2
Junction City 10, Crossett 7
Lincoln 7, Huntsville 0
Mammoth Spring 9, Hillcrest 2
Marion 8, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Marked Tree 21, Maynard 17
Melbourne 15, Walnut Ridge 0
Midland 13-19, Augusta 0-2
Pine Bluff 24, Forrest City 7
Pocahontas 22, Corning 11
Ouachita 3, Gurdon 2
Riverside 12, Marmaduke 0
Scranton 3, County Line 1
Shirley 14, West Side Greers Ferry 1
Smackover 15, Dollarway 0
Stuttgart 7, White Hall 4
Woodlawn 15, Rison 0
Soccer
Boys
Bentonville West 1, Fayetteville 1, tie
Brookland 3, Wynne 0
Hamburg 6, Monticello 0
Hermitage 1, Baptist Prep 0
Life Way Christian 2, Thaden 1
Paragould 2, Greene Co. Tech 2, tie
Girls
Baptist Prep 3, Hermitage 0
Brookland 9, Wynne 0
Greene Co. Tech 6, Paragould 0
Hamburg 3, Monticello 0
Life Way Christian 7, Thaden 0
Valley View 4, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 1