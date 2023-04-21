Sections
High school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:28 a.m.

Thursday's scores

Baseball

Bearden 3, Hampton 2

Bismarck 14, Glen Rose 2

Brookland 13, Bay 3

Camden Harmony Grove 20, Dumas 0

Crossett 17, Junction City 2

Hector 23, Western Yell County 0

Jessieville 15, Prescott 9

Little Rock Christian 19, Little Rock Catholic 4

McCrory 17-17, Barton 0-0

Morrilton 9, Fountain Lake 1

Mountain Pine 18, Two Rivers 7

Nettleton 10, Walnut Ridge 9

Ouachita 3, Gurdon 2

Paragould 6, Bald Knob 3

Riverside 12, Jonesboro Westside 11

Searcy 3, Pangburn 2

Sheridan 12, Jacksonville 0

Shiloh Christian 13, Elkins 12

Smackover 16, Dollarway 0

Star City 12, Watson Chapel 2

Subiaco Academy 16, Hackett 9

Valley View 3, Harding Academy 2

West Side Greers Ferry 17, Shirley 2

Woodlawn 11, Little Rock Central 5

Softball

Bentonville 2, Springdale Har-Ber 1

Bradley 19, Lafayette County 0

Buffalo Island Central 8, Jonesboro Westside 2

Carlisle 11, West Memphis 1

DeWitt 32, Lake Village 1

East Poinsett County 11, Brookland 4

Gosnell 18, Harrisburg 2

Gravette 9, Booneville 2

Junction City 10, Crossett 7

Lincoln 7, Huntsville 0

Mammoth Spring 9, Hillcrest 2

Marion 8, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Marked Tree 21, Maynard 17

Melbourne 15, Walnut Ridge 0

Midland 13-19, Augusta 0-2

Pine Bluff 24, Forrest City 7

Pocahontas 22, Corning 11

Ouachita 3, Gurdon 2

Riverside 12, Marmaduke 0

Scranton 3, County Line 1

Shirley 14, West Side Greers Ferry 1

Smackover 15, Dollarway 0

Stuttgart 7, White Hall 4

Woodlawn 15, Rison 0

Soccer

Boys

Bentonville West 1, Fayetteville 1, tie

Brookland 3, Wynne 0

Hamburg 6, Monticello 0

Hermitage 1, Baptist Prep 0

Life Way Christian 2, Thaden 1

Paragould 2, Greene Co. Tech 2, tie

Girls

Baptist Prep 3, Hermitage 0

Brookland 9, Wynne 0

Greene Co. Tech 6, Paragould 0

Hamburg 3, Monticello 0

Life Way Christian 7, Thaden 0

Valley View 4, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 1

