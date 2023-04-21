Home Movies

"Cocaine Bear" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes, streaming on Peacock, available on DVD and On Demand) An innocent black bear gets coked up and goes on a rampage in Elizabeth Banks' highly self-aware would-be camp classic. The critical consensus is that it's about as good a movie as a movie called "Cocaine Bear" could be. Starring Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and the late Ray Liotta in one of his last roles.

"Beautiful Beings" aka "Berdreymi" (Unrated, 2 hours, 3 minutes, On Demand) A dreamy Icelandic coming-of-age fantasy (and winner of more than 50 international awards) revolves around, Addi, raised by a clairvoyant mother, who decides to adopt a bullied misfit into his gang of outsiders. Left to their own devices, the boys explore aggression and violence but also learn about loyalty and love. Written and directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson.

"Going Nowhere" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) An indie comedy in which, Izzy, who's making a feminist/environmentalist movie about a plant that saves the world, casts her best friend Diana, a struggling actress, who hopes that this leading role will turn her career around. That's not what happens. With Isabel Shill, Diana Irvine, Geoff Marslett, Devon Wycoff, Felipe Dieppa; written and directed by Shill.

"Out of the Loop" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) This is a documentary, and with its cast of characters, it's got a pretty good chance of being funny: Deon Cole, Hannibal Buress, Lil Rel Howery, the late Judy Tenuta, and other comics talk about the experience of beginning their comedy careers in Chicago, where the comedy scene is as polarized and segregated as the city itself. The film is story edited and produced by Scott Perlman, with interviews directed by Michael Alexander.

"Chantilly Bridge" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, On Demand) A well-cast, believable comedic drama that reunites a group of lifelong female friends who, in their later years, are still chasing their dreams, fighting injustices, and sticking up for their convictions with humor, humility, humanity and love. With Lindsay Crouse, Jill Eikenberry, Patricia Richardson, Talia Shire, Ally Sheedy, Helen Slater, JoBeth Williams; co-written and directed by Linda Yellen.

"The Big Door Prize" (TV-MA, 29-35 minutes episodes, Apple TV+) Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, "The Big Door Prize" is a 10-episode comedy series that tells the story of a small town that is changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential. With Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Djouliet Amara; written by David West Read, who created "Schitt's Creek."

"Praise This" (TV-14, 1 hour, 37 minutes, Peacock) Aspiring musical superstar Sam (Chloe Bailey), a young woman driven to break into the music business, is devastated when her father (Philip Fornah), worried that Sam is hanging out with a dangerous crowd, moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam's cousin Jess (Anjelika Washington), where Sam is forced to join her cousin's struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition. Directed and co-written by Tina Gordon.

"Sweethurt" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) Hilarious and heartfelt, this comedy follows Jacob (Rav Ratnayake), who's on a road trip to a small, beachside town with his friends Mike and Drew (Mehdy Salameh, Logan Webster) along with his sister, Abby (Sam Germain), to go through their newly-deceased grandfather's stuff; but Jacob's true motivation is that his ex-girlfriend lives in the town, and he wants one last shot at getting together with her. The soundtrack includes music from Third Eye Blind, The Struts, and Mest. Directed by Tom Danger.

"A Time of Roses" (R, 1 hour, 48 minutes, Blu-ray) This is a new 4K restoration of a stark B/W 1969 Finnish pop art-sci adventure, set in a dystopian world of beautiful inhabitants dressed as pixie-like Edie Sedgwicks or medieval page boys, follows a historian of late 20th century culture (played by Arto Tuominen) researching the mysterious death of a free-spirited erotic model from that time. Directed by Risto Jarva. Subtitled.